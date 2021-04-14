Biden To Withdraw All American Troops From Afghanistan By 11th September.

U.S. President Biden has announced all American troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11th.

The date is significant, as 11th September 2021 is the 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks, which precipitated America's longest war.

The previous planned exit date, 1st of May, was set by former President Trump, in an agreement with the Taliban last year.

The Biden administration has previously stated the terrorist organisation, Al-Qaeda - founded by Osama Bin Laden - is no longer a threat to the US homeland.

President Biden is to officially announce the decision later today.

Image: The White House