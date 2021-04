An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a house in Dublin yesterday evening.

A number of people were standing in a garden on Margaret Kennedy Road in Dublin 8 when a person approached and fired three shots, just after 5pm.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the suspect left the scene on foot.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone was in the Margaret Kennedy Road, Cameron Street, and Donore Avenue area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday to contact them.

Image: AGS logo