21 People Are Being Treated On Trolleys At Naas General Today: INMO.

There's been an increase of almost 10% in the number of patients being are being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital.

19 people were being treated on trolleys at the Kildare facility's Emergency Dept. on Tuesday

That's increased to 21 people today, which is the third highest such figure in Ireland.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports that, nationwide, 285 people are being treated on gurneys.

University Hospital, Limerick is worst affected by over-crowding today, with 62 patients on trolleys.

