Coveney In London To Discuss Issues Including Irish-British Relations, Following Riots & Violence In North.

Recent developments in the North, including Irish-British relations and the Northern Ireland Protocol, are among the issues being discussed by the Foreign Affairs Minister on a visit to London.

Simon Coveney will meet his British counterpart, Dominic Raab and the Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis during his two day visit, beginning today.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson last week, regarding days of unrest & violence in the North,

Minister Coveney will also meet opposition politicians in the UK.

Image: Rolling News