Listen: Minister Says Budget 2022 Won't Be Based On Austerity.

: 14/04/2021 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Budget 2022 won't be based on austerity policies, according to the Minister in charge of public spending.

Michael McGrath says they will have to be careful, as the state looks set to post a 17 billion euro deficit for this year.

The Stability Programme Update published today also warns employment won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

Despite the deficit, the economy is forecast to grow this year - and Minister Michael McGrath says they won't be repeating the strategy of the last decade:

File image: RollingNews

