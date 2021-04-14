K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Convicted Of Dumping In Protected Bog Fined Almost €19,000.

: 14/04/2021 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic_via_rollingnews.jpg

A man convicted of dumping in a protected bog in Co. Westmeath has been ordered to pay a fine of almost €19,000.

The Department of Heritage says more than 100 truckloads of soil were dumped in the protected Milltownpass Bog last year.

The man, who admitted employing a driver to transport and dump soil on the land, intends to appeal the verdict.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan says illegal dumping is a serious issue and hopes the fine imposed acts as a deterrent to others.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!