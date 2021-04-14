Man Convicted Of Dumping In Protected Bog Fined Almost €19,000.

A man convicted of dumping in a protected bog in Co. Westmeath has been ordered to pay a fine of almost €19,000.

The Department of Heritage says more than 100 truckloads of soil were dumped in the protected Milltownpass Bog last year.

The man, who admitted employing a driver to transport and dump soil on the land, intends to appeal the verdict.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan says illegal dumping is a serious issue and hopes the fine imposed acts as a deterrent to others.

File image: RollingNews