The government has said it's still committed to the target of all adults having a first vaccine by June.

It comes after news that Ireland will get 545,000 extra doses this quarter from Pfizer.

It's hoped that will make up the shortfall that may be experienced due to heightened caution around the use of AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the government is standing by the initial targets:

File image: RollingNews