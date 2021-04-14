Egypt Files €690 Million Compensation Claim Against Owner of Container Ship Which Blocked Suez Canal.

Egypt has filed a €690 million compensation claim against the owner of a container ship, which blocked the Suez Canal for 6 days.

'The Ever Given', operated by a Japanese firm, got stuck on 23rd March, and had to be freed by a specialist rescue team.

The vessel, which was longer than 4 football fields, held up nearly $10 billion worth of cargo, between Europe & Asia - each day it was stuck.

Around 400 vessels were left waiting to use the world’s busiest shipping lane.

The container ship has been seized by Egyptian authorities.

Negotiations are ongoing between the 2 parties, with insurance issues needing to be finalised.

It's reported the canal suffered significant damage due to the blockage.

Image: Google Earth