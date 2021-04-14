K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Denmark To Stop Usage Of AstraZeneca Vaccine.

: 14/04/2021 - 16:12
Author: Ciara Noble
denmark_on_europe_via_google_earth.png

Denmark has stopped administering the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

It is the first European country to do so.

The Danish Health Authority Director, Dr. Soren Brostrom, said the investigations into bloodclots relating to the inoculation “showed real and serious side effects”.

In March, Denmark was the first country to pause the use of the vaccine over safety concerns.

The countries health authority has also paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, again due to safety concerns.

Today the European Medicines Agency said a recommendation on the safety of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation will be made next week.

 

Image: Google Earth

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!