Denmark To Stop Usage Of AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Denmark has stopped administering the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

It is the first European country to do so.

The Danish Health Authority Director, Dr. Soren Brostrom, said the investigations into bloodclots relating to the inoculation “showed real and serious side effects”.

In March, Denmark was the first country to pause the use of the vaccine over safety concerns.

The countries health authority has also paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, again due to safety concerns.

Today the European Medicines Agency said a recommendation on the safety of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation will be made next week.

Image: Google Earth