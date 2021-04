A human rights group says people who know about mother and baby home burials should be forced to provide information.

The Oireachtas children’s committee is today examining a bill which would allow the remains of children to be exhumed.

It’s believed that thousands of babies were buried in unmarked graves at sites including Tuam in Galway.

Doireann Ansbro from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties says people should reveal what they know.

File image: ICCL logo