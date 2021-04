More than 130 jobs are to go at PayPal's Irish operations.

Over 70 jobs are to go at the company's site in Dundalk, Co. Louth with the remainder at the company's Blanchardstown facility in Dublin.

It's understood voluntary redundancies will be sought in the first instance and roles will be offered elsewhere within the company.

PayPal currently employs more than 1,300 people in Dundalk and 1,200 people in Blanchardstown.

File image: RollingNews