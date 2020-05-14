Listen: Report In To Historical Sexual Abuse At Scouting Ireland Find Evidence Of Some Leaders Covering Up "Credible Cases".

A report into historical sexual abuse at Scouting Ireland shows there was evidence of some leaders covering up 'credible cases to protect the movement'.

Cronyism also allowed people who had a known sexual interest in children to be moved sideways or even promoted in the organisation.

Scouting Ireland has apologised for the abuse, which has so far been reported by 356 victims and survivors and was carried out by 275 alleged perpetrators.

Chair of Scouting Ireland Adrian Tennant says it accepts the report's findings.