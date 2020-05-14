60% Of People In Ireland Say They Are Using Their Broadband More Since Covid 19 Restrictions Were Introduced.

6 in 10 people in Ireland say they are using their broadband more since covid-19 restrictions were introduced.

Those with children in the household, or people who are aged between 25 and 34 were most likely to see a spike in their internet usage.

A new ComReg survey shows over 60 per cent of people are video calling friends and family more and consuming an increased amount of news online.

For respondents who are now working from home, three quarters said they're home broadband was fast enough for remote work.

