Road Improvement Works Will Begin On The Ballymore Road On Monday.

: 05/14/2020 - 15:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Road improvement works will begin on the Ballymore Road in Naas next week.

Kildare County Council says they will be in place between Watchouse Cross and the Naas Ring Road.

Works will take place between 8am and 7pm, between May 18th and 29th.

Diversions will be in place.

 

