K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare TD Says Questions Remain On Why HSE Didn't Inform Dept. Of Transfer Of People Seeking Aslyum With Covid 19.

: 05/14/2020 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
catherine_murphy_05_03_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Social Democrats co-leader says there are still questions surrounding why the HSE didn't tell the Department of Justice asylum seekers being moved from Dublin to Kerry two months ago had Covid-19.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan last night told the Dáil that Government wasn't aware any had the disease.

Around 100 people were brought to the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen, where there was an outbreak of coronavirus.

Kildare North Deputy Catherine Murphy says there are outstanding questions for the HSE:

newstalk0722976.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!