Listen: Kildare TD Says Questions Remain On Why HSE Didn't Inform Dept. Of Transfer Of People Seeking Aslyum With Covid 19.

The Social Democrats co-leader says there are still questions surrounding why the HSE didn't tell the Department of Justice asylum seekers being moved from Dublin to Kerry two months ago had Covid-19.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan last night told the Dáil that Government wasn't aware any had the disease.

Around 100 people were brought to the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen, where there was an outbreak of coronavirus.

Kildare North Deputy Catherine Murphy says there are outstanding questions for the HSE:

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews