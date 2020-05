A woman is to be brought before the courts later in connections to the death of a man in county Wexford earlier this year.

It happened in Ramsgate Village in Gorey on January 26, where a 33-year-old man was found with stab wounds in the front garden of a house.

He died at the scene.

The woman in her 30s was arrested earlier this afternoon, and is expected before Wexford District Court this evening.

File image: RollingNews