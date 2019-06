A Leitrim TD claims someone could be killed if the current trend of violent incidents in his area continues.

A suspected petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Mohill yesterday, while shots were fired at a property in the town two weeks ago.

Gardaí say the incidents may be linked, while a car was also set on fire in Mohill recently.

Local Sinn Féin deputy Martin Kenny fears there could be a fatality if the dispute doesn't stop.