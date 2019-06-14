Boris Johnson Remains Favourite To Win Tory Leadership Race.

Boris Johnson has emerged as the favourite to succeed Theresa May after the first round of the Conservative leadership ballot.

Three candidates were knocked out in the first of vote.

The race to become not just leader of the Tories but also the next UK Prime Minister became a little clearer after the first secret ballot.

Three candidates were eliminated - Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey.

After the eliminations, it emerged Boris Johnson is leading the race on 114 votes followed by Jeremy Hunt on 43 and Michael Gove with 37.

The second round of voting will take place next week.

Before the contest is whittled down to the final two on June 19th and 20th, various UK TV channels are planning special leadership debates to help people decide.

Then the party faithful will vote on June 22nd in a postal ballot before the winner is announced a month later on July 22nd.

