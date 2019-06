The child and family agency, Tusla, is holding its first ever national recruitment day today to hire social work staff.

The organisation says the number of referrals it deals with annually increased by 31 per cent between 2014 and 2018.

Tusla also competes with the HSE and the voluntary and private sectors to recruit staff.

The open day is being held at its offices off St John's Road West in Dublin, with registration via Tusla.ie.