The government has announced an increase in funding of 450-thousand euro to prevent and treat HIV as part of a new global initiative.

The HIV Fast Track Cities scheme in being operated in 300 cities around the world, with the help of the United Nations.

Here, the fund will be used to increase HIV awareness and treatment in cities such as Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Last year was the worst in history for new cases of HIV in Ireland, with 513 diagnoses.