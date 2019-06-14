The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: 4,700 People Disqualified From Driving This Year.

: 06/14/2019 - 12:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
More than 4, 700 people have been disqualified from driving this year.

The Department of Transport says 808 drivers were taken off the roads in the first months of this year because of penalty-point offences - up 149 on this time last year.

On average, 40 drivers in Kildare are banned from driving, every month, having accrued 12 penalty points.

A further 3-thousand 900 motorists were taken off the roads in court sittings.  

Moyagh Murdock, the chief executive of the Road Safety Authority, says some people just refuse to stick to the law:

