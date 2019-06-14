The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: DRCC Says, In Its View, Jackson Hasn't Taken Steps To Show His Attitude Towards Women Has Changed.

: 06/14/2019 - 12:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
paddy_jackson_head_shot_during_belfast_rape_trila_27_03_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says Paddy Jackson, in its view, hasn't taken steps to show his attitude towards women has changed.

Diageo has pulled its sponsorship of London Irish, the club he recently signed with.

The drinks company say his signing is "not consistent with its values".

Jackson was acquitted of rape at a high-profile trial in Belfast last year.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says what emerged during that trial has led to Diageo considering its sponsorship:

13noeline.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Paddy Jackson/RollingNews

