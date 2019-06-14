Listen: Two Men Killed In Light Aircraft Collision In Moone.

Two men have been killed in a plane crash in Kildare.

The pair, one in his 70's and one in his 50's, died when their light aircraft crashed in Belan, Mooney

A concerned member of the public reported the men missing at 7.20pm yesterday evening after they failed to return to the nearby Kilrush airstrip.

Their light aircraft was found by the rescue 116 helicopter at around half past 4 this morning.

Their remains have been removed to Naas General Hospital

Superintendent Martin Walker told KFM investigations are ongoing into the cause of the crash.

Image: light aircraft, Belan, Moone/ Kfm Exclusive.