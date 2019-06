A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while out walking in Co. Offaly this morning.

The man, who is in his 50s, was struck just before 11am on Clonmeen Cross Road near Rhode Village.

The driver, a man in his 60s, has been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The road is currently closed while a forensic exam is being carried out.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.