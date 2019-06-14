Listen: Kfm's Clem Ryan Reports Live From The Scene Of Fatal Belan Air Craft Collision.

Two men have been killed in a plane crash in Kildare.

The pair, one in his 70's and one in his 50's, died when their light aircraft crashed on the Cottage Road, Belan, Moone.

The BRM Aero Bristol NGS aircraft took off from Kilrush Airfield yesterday.

A concerned member of the public reported the men missing at around half past 7 yesterday evening.

Their light aircraft was found by the rescue 116 helicopter at around half past 4 this morning.

Kfm's Clem Ryan reports now live from the scene, joined by John Clinch of Moone High Cross and Fine Gael Athy Cllr., Ivan Keatley.