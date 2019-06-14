Friday Night Rhythm

Revenue Siezes A Quantity Of Tobacco In Shannon Worth €15,400.

: 06/14/2019 - 16:23
Author: Róisin Power
Revenue officers have seized 30kgs of 'Amber Leaf' tobacco in Shannon and Limerick.

The unstamped tobacco had a retail value of over 15,400 euro, representing a loss to the Exchequer of 12,900 euro.

On Monday 12kgs of tobacco were seized while yesterday officers seized 18kgs of tobacco, following a search of a shop and an adjoining house in Limerick City.

A woman in her 30's was interviewed at the scene.

The seized tobacco was found in packages which had arrived from the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Limerick.

