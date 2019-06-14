More People Will Now Be Able To Donate Blood As Ban Is Lifted.

The number of blood donors in Ireland is set to increase.

People with Hemochromatosis, a condition that elevates the amount of iron in their blood, were previously banned from becoming donors.

Now thanks to a new screening process, a number of people with the condition may be allowed to donate blood.

There will be two blood donation clinics in Kildare before the end of June.

In Newbridge on the 19th and 20th, in St.Conleth's Community College. Then in the Church of Ireland Hall, Janeville Lane, Athy for two days from the 24th.

All clinics will begin at 5 O'clock and finish at 8.30pm.