Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

National Day Of Commemoration Ceremony Being Marked At The National Museum Of Ireland Today.

: 07/14/2019 - 09:17
Author: Eoin Beatty
national_museum_of_ireland_logo_via_twitter.jpg

The annual National Day of Commemoration Ceremony is being marked at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, in Dublin 7 as well as at six other locations across the country.

The Dublin event will be attended by the President, the Taoiseach, members of the Government; the Council of State; Dáil and Seanad Éireann; Diplomatic Corps; Judiciary and representatives from Northern Ireland.

The next-of-kin of those who died in past wars or on UN service and a wide cross-section of the community including ex-servicemen's organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 Leaders, have also been invited.

The ceremony in Dublin is open to the public - but you need to be at The National Museum of Ireland, Decorative Arts and History, Collins Barracks before 10:15 this morning.

During the ceremony the President will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!