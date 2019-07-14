National Day Of Commemoration Ceremony Being Marked At The National Museum Of Ireland Today.

The annual National Day of Commemoration Ceremony is being marked at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, in Dublin 7 as well as at six other locations across the country.

The Dublin event will be attended by the President, the Taoiseach, members of the Government; the Council of State; Dáil and Seanad Éireann; Diplomatic Corps; Judiciary and representatives from Northern Ireland.

The next-of-kin of those who died in past wars or on UN service and a wide cross-section of the community including ex-servicemen's organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 Leaders, have also been invited.

The ceremony in Dublin is open to the public - but you need to be at The National Museum of Ireland, Decorative Arts and History, Collins Barracks before 10:15 this morning.

During the ceremony the President will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland.