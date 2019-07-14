Calls For CervicalCheck Screening To Be Brought Back Under Public Control In Ireland.

There's a call on the Health Minister to bring CervicalCheck screening back under public control in Ireland.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith is making the call, in reaction to the latest scandal over a computer glitch at a US lab which meant 800 women didn't get their results.

According to the Sunday Independent, HSE chief executive, Paul Reid, was also not made aware of the issue until last week.

Deputy Smith says if Minister Harris doesn't believe in the system he needs to bring it back into the control of the health service here.