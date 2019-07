Police in the north are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in Co. Tyrone.

It happened in the Monkey Lane area of Cookstown at around 2 o'clock yesterday morning.

Two men carried out a series of sexual assaults on the woman, who was left badly shaken but uninjured.

They then fled the area towards Burn Road.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.