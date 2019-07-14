Sunday Sportsbeat

90% Of Homes In Rent Pressure Zones In Ireland Don't Meet Minimum Housing Standards

07/14/2019
Author: Eoin Beatty
90 per cent of homes in Rent Pressure Zones across the country have failed to meet minimum housing standards.

Figures supplied to The Sunday Business Post by local authorites with RPZs show that 16,441private rental properties were inspected last year.

The worst offenders were properties in Limerick City and County Council, Galway County Council and Louth County Council.

None of the private rentals inspected passed the minimum housing standards.

Dublin City Council inspected the most homes, of which more than 95 per cent failed to meet the standards.

