Lyra McKee's Partner Wants Same Sex Marriage In Northern Ireland Upheld.

: 07/14/2019 - 12:20
Author: Eoin Beatty
The partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee wants same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland upheld, even if power sharing resumes in the near future.

British MPs voted last week to extend same-sex marriage and abortion rights to Northern Ireland, but only if Stormont isn't restored by October 21st.

Sara Canning says the news was bitter-sweet as she planned to marry Lyra before she was shot by the New IRA in Derry three months ago.

She says the decision by British MPs needs to be honoured if and when the Stormont Assembly reconvenes.

