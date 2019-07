Week long roadwords will begin tomorrow morning around Newbridge.

Traffic management and diversions where appropitate will be in place on the following roads until this Friday:

L7034 & L6025 The Curragh

L3002 Feighcullen / Pluckerstown

L7036 Morristown

L3006 Brownstown / French Furze

This is facilitate surface works on each road.

Kildare County Council said that delays are to be expected along the routes.