Drugs worth 130,000 euro have been seized following a Garda operation in Co. Kildare.

They were found during a planned seach in the Leixlip area yesterday.

The Detective Unit at Leixlip Garda Station carried out the raid on a house in the Easton area as part of ongoing investigations into the sale a supply of drugs in the town.

There they found Cocaine, Ecstacy and MDMA with an estimated street value of 130,000.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardai say that investigations are ongoing.