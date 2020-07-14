Listen: Taoiseach Says He's Seen Barry Cowen Garda File & It Isn't As Portrayed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he's seen the Garda file on Barry Cowen's drink driving charge and it's not quite as portrayed.

He's said he has very serious concerns about how the file entered the public domain - noting that other people had it before Barry Cowen himself had seen the file.

Barry Cowen has strongly denied allegations that he tried to do a u-turn at the checkpoint he was stopped at in 2016.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he has concerns about how the Pulse details of that incident made their way to journalists:

At the moment, the Dáil is holding a vote on whether the Minister should have to face questions in the house on the issue.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald believes Minister Cowen needs to come before the Dáil again:

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews