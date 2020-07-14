K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach Says He's Seen Barry Cowen Garda File & It Isn't As Portrayed.

: 07/14/2020 - 15:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_martin_09_05_19_rollingnews.jpg

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he's seen the Garda file on Barry Cowen's drink driving charge and it's not quite as portrayed.

He's said he has very serious concerns about how the file entered the public domain - noting that other people had it before Barry Cowen himself had seen the file.

Barry Cowen has strongly denied allegations that he tried to do a u-turn at the checkpoint he was stopped at in 2016.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he has concerns about how the Pulse details of that incident made their way to journalists:

newstalk1447824.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

At the moment, the Dáil is holding a vote on whether the Minister should have to face questions in the house on the issue.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald believes Minister Cowen needs to come before the Dáil again:

newstalk1455356.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!