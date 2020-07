Businesses say it's grants, not loans, they need to weather the Covid-19 crisis.

A new 2 billion euro credit guarantee scheme is being unveiled for companies with fewer than 500 employees.

If passed next week by the Oireachtas, low cost loans of between 10,000 euro and 1 million one would be given out to businesses, with 80 per cent underwritten by the State.

But chief executive of the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association, Neil McDonnell, says companies want grants instead: