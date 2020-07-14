K Drive

Family Of Trevor Deely Says Online Speculation Is Causing Them Untold Hurt.

The family of missing Naas man, Trevor Deely, say  unfounded rumours on the internet are causing untold hurt and suffering for his loved ones.

Trevor was last seen on Baggot Street in Dublin at 4.14am on December 8th, 2000.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Trevor's sister, Michelle, said "We are still basically at ground zero" in terms of what happened to Trevor.

A new Garda appeal for information in 2017, following the released of  digitally enhanced CCTV security camera footage, failed to deliver the breakthrough for which the family hoped.

Gardai searched a site in Chapelizod in Dublin as part of that renewed appeal.

Michelle, speaking to Independent.ie, says its been particularly difficult for the family to cope with persistent online speculation about what may have happened to Trevor, "Some of the material in these online chat rooms can really get out of hand"

 

