K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

3 Men Arrested Following Cannabis Seizure In Dublin.

: 07/14/2020 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
revenue_logo.gif

Three men have been arrested after cannabis worth 24-thousand euro was seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers seized 1-point-2 kilos of the drug during a search at a premises in Drumcondra.

The operation was carried out by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Divisional Drugs Unit.

Two men aged 19, and one in his early 20s, have been arrested and are being detained at Ballymun Garda Station where they can be held for up to a week.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!