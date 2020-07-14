3 Men Arrested Following Cannabis Seizure In Dublin.

Three men have been arrested after cannabis worth 24-thousand euro was seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers seized 1-point-2 kilos of the drug during a search at a premises in Drumcondra.

The operation was carried out by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Divisional Drugs Unit.

Two men aged 19, and one in his early 20s, have been arrested and are being detained at Ballymun Garda Station where they can be held for up to a week.