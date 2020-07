Two separate sets of Irish Water works are taking place in Kildare Town overnight.

The first is as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme and involves mains repair work affecting Cleamore Road and surrounding

The second is mains repair works which may cause supply disruptions to Academy Street and surrounding areas in Kildare Town.

Both projects are scheduled to begin at 11:55pm tonight, and finish up at around 3am on Wednesday morning.