Listen: Pub Owners Push For Clarity On July 20th Re-Opening.

Pub owners are urging the government to indicate as soon as possible if they can reopen on Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency has been discussing whether remaining pubs can open next week as part of Phase 4.

Many pubs say they need guidance now so they can plan to open their doors again.

Grogan's Bar in South William Street in Dublin will not reopen until the following week.

Spokesperson for the bar, Daniel Smith, existing guidelines for pubs already open isn't appropriate:

Stock image: Shutterstock

