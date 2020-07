The government has voted down the chance to have Minister Barry Cowen answer questions in the Dáil about his 2016 drink driving ban.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Greens and six independents voted against the second proposal in a week to bring Barry Cowen back into the Dáil to explain the situation.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald believes that needs to happen:

File image: Barry Cowen/RollingNews