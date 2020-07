The Mental Health Commission has told the Covid-19 Response Committee that Ireland's mental health system is not fit for purpose.

It says the pandemic brought the unsuitability of available accommodation into sharp focus.

Chief executive of the commission, John Farrelly, told committee members that much of the shared, dormitory-style accommodation is dirty and in disrepair.

The HSE's Head of Mental Health Operations Jim Ryan was asked whether he agreed that the system is not fit for purpose.