Micheál Martin has suggested he may try to change the law to allow the three super junior Ministers to get salary top ups.

Under current legislation, only two of the three can get the 16,000 euro top up.

The Taoiseach has said there should be equality between Hildegarde Naughten, Pippa Hackett and Dara Calleary.

He's also said that Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan will get between 4 and 6 special advisors each as part of the new government make up.

Stock image: Pexels