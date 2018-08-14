Listen Live Logo

Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Shane Beatty

Listen: Deirdre Jacob's Father Appeals For Information On Up-Grade Of Her Case To A Murder Investigation.

: 08/14/2018 - 09:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
deirdre_jacob_2.jpg

Gardaí have upgraded their investigation into the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob from a missing person case to a murder inquiry.

They say they have new information which makes them suspect she is dead.

The 18 year old Kildare woman was last seen walking home along the Barretstown Road in Roseberry on a July afternoon 20 years ago.

She was carrying a black canvas bag which has never been found despite extensive searches.

Deirdre's father Michael Jacob is asking for the public's help:

tuesmj1.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Over the past twenty years more than 3,500 lines of inquiry have been carried out – with more than two thousand interviews as part of the investigation.

Chief Superintendent at Naas, Brian Sutton says the new information which has come to light is significant:

tuessuttonone.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!