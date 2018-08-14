Listen: Deirdre Jacob's Father Appeals For Information On Up-Grade Of Her Case To A Murder Investigation.

Gardaí have upgraded their investigation into the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob from a missing person case to a murder inquiry.

They say they have new information which makes them suspect she is dead.

The 18 year old Kildare woman was last seen walking home along the Barretstown Road in Roseberry on a July afternoon 20 years ago.

She was carrying a black canvas bag which has never been found despite extensive searches.

Deirdre's father Michael Jacob is asking for the public's help:

Over the past twenty years more than 3,500 lines of inquiry have been carried out – with more than two thousand interviews as part of the investigation.

Chief Superintendent at Naas, Brian Sutton says the new information which has come to light is significant: