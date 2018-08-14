Listen: Gardai Say Deirdre Jacob May Have Been Murdered On The Day She Disappeared.

Gardaí searching for missing woman Deirdre Jacob say they now think she was murdered the day she disappeared or shortly afterwards.

Detectives have officially upgraded the investigation into her case to a murder inquiry today.

They say they have new information about her death , are following a number of lines of enquiry and progress is being made.

The 18 year old Kildare woman was last seen walking home along the Barretstown Road in Roseberry near Newbridge on the 28th of July 1998.

Deirdre's father Michael Jacob is asking for the public's help: