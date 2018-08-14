Listen Live Logo

Listen: Person Of Interest Identified In Deirdre Jacob Murder Inquiry.

: 08/14/2018 - 13:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
deirdre_jacob_2.jpg

Gardaí have identified a ‘person of interest’ in the Deirdre Jacob murder inquiry.

It’s understood the man has spent time in prison, and is now living overseas.

The 18 year old student went missing from her home in Kildare 20 years ago.

Paul Quinn reports from Kildare:

tuespqlunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

