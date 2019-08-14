Listen: Release Of Preliminary Results Of Nora Quoirin PM Delayed

The released of preliminary results from the post mortem examination on the body of Nora Quoirin have been delayed until this afternoon.

The 15 year old's naked body was discovered yesterday, ten days after she went missing from the resort in Malaysia where she was staying.

This morning the family released a statement thanking the search team and saying that their hearts are broken.

Journalist Sumisha Naidu says the results of the post mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation:

Image courtesy The Lucie Blackman Trust.