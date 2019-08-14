Study: Social Media More Harmful To Girls' Mental Health Than Boys'.

Social media use is more harmful to girl's mental health than to boys.

That’s according to a new report published recently in the Lancet Journal.

In girls, the research found that frequent social-media use seemed to harm health when it led to either cyberbullying or inadequate sleep and exercise.

But these factors didn't seem to have the same effect on boys.

Lecturer in Developmental Psychology at Waterford Institute of Technology, Dr. Katherine Cagney, says the findings aren't surprising:

