Listen: Childrens Rights Alliance Says HIQA "Keeping A Very Close Eye" On Kildare Tusla Service.

The Children's Rights Alliance says HIQA "are keeping a very close eye" on Tusla's Kildare, West Wicklow, Dublin South West child services.

The health watchdog yesterday released details of an inspection of that service.

It found major non-compliance in four standards relating to initial referrals management.

The Child and Family Agency was also criticised for not reporting suspected crimes to Gardai in a 'timely' manner in one of its service areas.

HIQA says only 24 out of over 2,100 referrals it received relating to child neglect as well as physical and sexual abuse were reported to Gardai.

Tusla said all Garda notifications are now being handled at the point of intake, while other issues raised have been or are in the process of being resolved.

Saoirse Brady is Legal and Policy Director at the Children's Rights Alliance, and has been speaking to Kildare Today.