K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Childrens Rights Alliance Says HIQA "Keeping A Very Close Eye" On Kildare Tusla Service.

: 08/14/2019 - 12:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
childrens_rights_alliance.jpg

The Children's Rights Alliance says HIQA "are keeping a very close eye" on Tusla's Kildare, West Wicklow, Dublin South West child services.

The health watchdog yesterday released details of an inspection of that service.

It found major non-compliance in four standards relating to initial referrals management.

The Child and Family Agency was also criticised for not reporting suspected crimes to Gardai in a 'timely' manner in one of its service areas.

HIQA says only 24 out of over 2,100 referrals it received relating to child neglect as well as physical and sexual abuse were reported to Gardai.

Tusla said all Garda notifications are now being handled at the point of intake, while other issues raised have been or are in the process of being resolved.

Saoirse Brady is Legal and Policy Director at the Children's Rights Alliance, and has been speaking to Kildare Today.

wedsaoirse.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!