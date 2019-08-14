Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Saoirse Brady, Legal & Policy Director at the Childrens' Rights Alliance; Sinn Fein Kildare/Newbridge Councillor, Patricia Ryan and Dan Bonoher, Manager of Wildlife at the Kildare Animal Foundation..
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Celbridge resident, Lorna Greene, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Seán Fleming, Director of Enforcement Policy at the FSAI, Dr. Bernard Hegarty, Kildare Nationalist Sports Editor, Ger McNally, and Sgt Mary Mulroe with Crime Time.